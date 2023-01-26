Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani ecologists receive prestigious grants for Caspian seal rehabilitation

26 January 2023, 17:03
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Central Asian Institute of Environmental Research (CAIER) was honored with international grants for research that focuses on rehabilitation of a Caspian seal, Kazinform reports.

According to the post shared on the official Facebook page of the Caspian Seal Research and Rehabilitation Center, founded by CAIER, it was given the grants from prestigious the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and the Rufford Foundation.

As the only institution in Kazakhstan to provide veterinary treatment for Caspian endemic, the Caspian Seal Research and Rehabilitation Center will use the grants to carry out research concentrating on the current state of the Caspian coastal waters and further pursue study efforts and rehabilitation of the Caspian seal.

It is expected that the water samples collected will be delivered to the CAIER laboratory for further chemical analysis.

The laboratory will analyze the samples for the content of heavy metals as well as carry out organoleptic, quantitative-chemical, and atomic absorption spectral analysis, etc.

Photo: facebook.com/CaspianSealRRC



