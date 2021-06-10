Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani duo reaches French Open doubles final

    10 June 2021, 20:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik and Andrei Golubev of Kazakhstan have reached the final of 2021 Roland Garros doubles in France, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakhstanis for the first time in the country’s men’s doubles tennis history have reached the final of the French Open.

    Bublik and Golubev outplayed Spanish Pablo Andújar and Pedro Martínez in the 2021 Roland Garros doubles semifinal match – 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

    During 1 hour and 45 minutes the Kazakhstanis saved two break points out of two, hit eight aces, and made two double faults, while their rivals saved three break points out of six, and made four double faults.

    In the title match Bublik and Golubev are to take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France or Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
