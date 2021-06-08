Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani duo reaches 2021 Roland Garros semis

    8 June 2021, 09:18

    PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik have advanced to the semifinals of the men’s doubles event at the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik and Golubev eliminated French Hugo Nys and German Tim Puetz in the quarterfinal-match in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. The Kazakh duo fired five aces and made five doubles faults, whereas Nys and Puetz hit three aces and made four double faults. It should be noted that Bublik and Golubev took a crucial break in the 1st game.

    Next they will face Spanish tandem Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the French Open after defeating world number 8 Serena Williams.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

