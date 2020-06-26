Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani drama Tomiris to be released in 10 countries

    26 June 2020, 17:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Tomiris, a Kazakhstani historical drama film, is to be screened in ten countries, the film's director Akan Satayev shared on Instagram, Kazinform reports.

    The film is set to be released in France (under distribution by SND Films), Italy (by Blue Swan), Spain (by Art Mood), Russia (by Paradise), Romania (by Program 4 Media), Turkey (by Siyah Bayez Movies), Japan (by AT Entertainment), the Middle East (by Gulf Film), South Korea (by Challan), and Singapore (by Shaw).

    The international release comes as the Arclight Films sales agency has announced deals as part of the Cannes online market.

    Tomiris' premiere was held on September 25, 2019 in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan. The film's budget does not exceed 10 million dollars. According to Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova, Tomiris earned over 480 million tenge in box - office in Kazakhstan.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

