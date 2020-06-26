Kazakhstani drama Tomiris to be released in 10 countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Tomiris, a Kazakhstani historical drama film, is to be screened in ten countries, the film's director Akan Satayev shared on Instagram, Kazinform reports.

The film is set to be released in France (under distribution by SND Films), Italy (by Blue Swan), Spain (by Art Mood), Russia (by Paradise), Romania (by Program 4 Media), Turkey (by Siyah Bayez Movies), Japan (by AT Entertainment), the Middle East (by Gulf Film), South Korea (by Challan), and Singapore (by Shaw).

The international release comes as the Arclight Films sales agency has announced deals as part of the Cannes online market.