Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstani drama Tomiris to be released in 10 countries

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 June 2020, 17:03
Kazakhstani drama Tomiris to be released in 10 countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Tomiris, a Kazakhstani historical drama film, is to be screened in ten countries, the film's director Akan Satayev shared on Instagram, Kazinform reports.

The film is set to be released in France (under distribution by SND Films), Italy (by Blue Swan), Spain (by Art Mood), Russia (by Paradise), Romania (by Program 4 Media), Turkey (by Siyah Bayez Movies), Japan (by AT Entertainment), the Middle East (by Gulf Film), South Korea (by Challan), and Singapore (by Shaw).

The international release comes as the Arclight Films sales agency has announced deals as part of the Cannes online market.

Tomiris' premiere was held on September 25, 2019 in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan. The film's budget does not exceed 10 million dollars. According to Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova, Tomiris earned over 480 million tenge in box - office in Kazakhstan.


Culture   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava