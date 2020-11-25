Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstani doctors’ salaries to grow 2.5 times by 2023

    25 November 2020, 12:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the significance of forming the healthy intelligent nation, Kazinform reports.

    «Education, science, healthcare, culture and sports spending will be increased taking into account the new global challenges. It is strategic investment into human capital, in the future of the country. The healthcare funding will make no less than 5% of GDP,» the Head of State told the XX Congress of the Nur Otan Party.

    As the President said it is crucial to be ready for new potential epidemics.

    «Two scientific innovative multi-field clinics will be built in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. 20 contemporary medical centers will be built the countrywide to boost regional medicine. District hospitals and maternity homes, rural medical treatment facilities will be provided with all necessary equipment. The salary of doctors will grow by 2.5 times by 2023. The main goal is to increase life expectancy of Kazakhstanis up to 75 years,» the President resumed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana