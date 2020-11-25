Kazakhstani doctors’ salaries to grow 2.5 times by 2023

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the significance of forming the healthy intelligent nation, Kazinform reports.

«Education, science, healthcare, culture and sports spending will be increased taking into account the new global challenges. It is strategic investment into human capital, in the future of the country. The healthcare funding will make no less than 5% of GDP,» the Head of State told the XX Congress of the Nur Otan Party.

As the President said it is crucial to be ready for new potential epidemics.

«Two scientific innovative multi-field clinics will be built in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. 20 contemporary medical centers will be built the countrywide to boost regional medicine. District hospitals and maternity homes, rural medical treatment facilities will be provided with all necessary equipment. The salary of doctors will grow by 2.5 times by 2023. The main goal is to increase life expectancy of Kazakhstanis up to 75 years,» the President resumed.