Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko out of ATP Challenger in Brazil

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 December 2020, 10:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the ATP Challanger - Campeonato Internacional de Tenis in Campinas, Brazil, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the quarterfinal-match Popko was upset by Columbian Daniel Elahi Galan in straight sets 3-6, 3-6. The match lasted for 1h 25 minutes.

During the match Popko hit one ace and made four double faults.

Recall that on his way to the quarterfinal the Kazakhstan stunned Brazilian Joao Menezes and Argentinian Thiago Agustin Tirante.


