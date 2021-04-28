Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Diyas losses final qualifying round of Madrid Open

    28 April 2021, 21:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan failed to advance to the main draw of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event - Madrid Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The match between Diyas and Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine lasted for 1 hour and 29 minutes and ended in the latter’s victory 4-6, 4-6.

    Diyas fired one ace, made four double faults, and saved three break points out of six, while her opponent made two double faults, and saved five break points out of seven.

    The Madrid Open prize fund is €2,549,105. Dutch Kiki Bertens holds the women’s singles Madrid Open champion title.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

