Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Diyas losses final qualifying round of Madrid Open

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2021, 21:17
Kazakhstani Diyas losses final qualifying round of Madrid Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan failed to advance to the main draw of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event - Madrid Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The match between Diyas and Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine lasted for 1 hour and 29 minutes and ended in the latter’s victory 4-6, 4-6.

Diyas fired one ace, made four double faults, and saved three break points out of six, while her opponent made two double faults, and saved five break points out of seven.

The Madrid Open prize fund is €2,549,105. Dutch Kiki Bertens holds the women’s singles Madrid Open champion title.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events