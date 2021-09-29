Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani diplomat Vyacheslav Gizzatov dies at the age of 80

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 September 2021, 20:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakhstani diplomat, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Vyacheslav Gizzatov died at the age of 80, the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram Channel reads.

Vyacheslav Gizzatov took part in the development and implementation the foreign policy of independent Kazakhstan. Throughout his career he served as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran, Germany, Turkmenistan.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry expressed deepest condolences to the family members of Vyacheslav Gizzatov.


