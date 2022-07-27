Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Dinara Saduakassova not to compete at 2022 Chess Olympiad in India
27 July 2022 11:56

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani chess player, International Woman Grandmaster Dinara Saduakassova refused to compete at the 2022 Chess Olympiad in India, Kazinform reports.

«This summer I decided to refuse to participate in the World Chess Olympiad in India. Due to a number of existing obligations, I could not prepare for a responsible event. However, I'd like to mention that I will definitely take part in future competitions. The key factor for this is a sufficient number of all resources necessary for the proper level of preparation,» Dinara Saduakassova posted on her Instagram account.

She also wished success and strength to all Kazakhstani chess players.

«Sure enough, today I would like to wish strength and good luck to all Kazakhstani players. I am sure that my colleagues will perform with dignity and will be able to demonstrate a high level of professionalism,» the publication reads.

The 2022 World Chess Olympiad will be held in India’s Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

Apart from Dinara Saduakassova, the national women's team includes Zhansaya Abdumalik, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Meruyert Kamalidenova and Guliskhan Nakhbayeva.


Author:
Correspondent
