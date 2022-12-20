Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Diana Taszhanova sets two records at swimming tournament in St. Petersburg

20 December 2022, 08:17
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh female swimmer Diana Taszhanova set two records of Kazakhstan at a tournament in St. Petersburg (Russia), Kazinform learned from the national swimming federation.

«From December 16 to 18, the city of St. Petersburg hosted the annual international tournament ‘Vladimir Salnikov Cup’, where Kazakhstani swimmer Diana Taszhanova, a native of Aktobe region, set two records of Kazakhstan. She covered the 200m Butterfly distance in 2 minutes and 14.14 seconds. The 400m distance in freestyle swimming she passed within 4 minutes and 15.59 seconds,» a press release from the federation reads.


Photo: www.instagram.com/aquatics.kz

