Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstani designer showcases her collection in London

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 November 2019, 19:49
Kazakhstani designer showcases her collection in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM – Young Kazakhstani designer Elvira Kazhytayeva showcased her collection at the Silk Road Fashion Show in London, Kazinform reports.

The designer chose felt and silk as the basic fabrics for her collection which was filled with national ornaments, rich color palette and was peculiar for its unique style.

Elvira is a young entrepreneur who launched her business via the Business Roadmap 2020 program. She is planning to open her showrooms across Europe and popularize Kazakhstani school of fashion worldwide.

The Silk Road Fashion Show brought together fashion designers from Kazakhstan, Italy, France, Russia, Bulgaria, Taiwan and the UK.

Culture   Fashion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region