Kazakhstani designer showcases her collection in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM – Young Kazakhstani designer Elvira Kazhytayeva showcased her collection at the Silk Road Fashion Show in London, Kazinform reports.

The designer chose felt and silk as the basic fabrics for her collection which was filled with national ornaments, rich color palette and was peculiar for its unique style.

Elvira is a young entrepreneur who launched her business via the Business Roadmap 2020 program. She is planning to open her showrooms across Europe and popularize Kazakhstani school of fashion worldwide.

The Silk Road Fashion Show brought together fashion designers from Kazakhstan, Italy, France, Russia, Bulgaria, Taiwan and the UK.