Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev fails to reach San Luis Potosi quarter finals

    8 April 2023, 11:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev (ranked 302nd by ATP) has failed in the round of 16 of the San Luis Potosi in Mexico, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Yevseyev lost to German player Dominik Koepfer (ranked 179th) in two sets with the score 3:6, 2:6.

    Earlier, Yevseyev defeated Mexican Alan Fierros (ranked 872nd), Colin Sinclair (ranked 418th) from Northern Mariana Islands and Nick Hardt (ranked 219th) from Dominican Republic.

    The prize fund of the San Luis Potosi tournament is 80,000 US dollars.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh delegation attends WB and IMF spring meetings
    Kazakhstan appoints Alim Bayel as Ambassador to Azerbaijan
    April 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history