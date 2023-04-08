Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev fails to reach San Luis Potosi quarter finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev (ranked 302nd by ATP) has failed in the round of 16 of the San Luis Potosi in Mexico, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Yevseyev lost to German player Dominik Koepfer (ranked 179th) in two sets with the score 3:6, 2:6.

Earlier, Yevseyev defeated Mexican Alan Fierros (ranked 872nd), Colin Sinclair (ranked 418th) from Northern Mariana Islands and Nick Hardt (ranked 219th) from Dominican Republic.

The prize fund of the San Luis Potosi tournament is 80,000 US dollars.