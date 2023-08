Kazakhstani Danilina wins WTA 250 Hamburg European Open doubles title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anna Danilina won the women's doubles title at the 2023 Hamburg European Open, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Paired with Russian Aleksandra Panova, Danilina defeated Czech/American duo Miriam Kolodziejova /Angela Kulikov in two sets 6:4, 6:2.

The match lasted for one hour and 14 minutes.

Danilina is currently ranked 25th in the WTA doubles rankings.