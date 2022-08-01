Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstani Danilina wins her 3rd WTA women’s doubles title

    1 August 2022 07:33

    WARSAW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anna Danilina became a winner of the WTA250 BNP Paribas Poland Open doubles, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-German duo Ana Danilina and Anna-Lena Friedsam triumphed over Polish tennis players Katarzyna Kawa and Alicja Rosolska in the final round.

    The match lasted for almost two hours and finished with a tie break in favor of Danilina and Friedsam tandem – 6:4, 5:7, 10:5.

    This became the third win for Danilina in her WTA women’s doubles career. Paired with Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia she won the WTA 500 Sydney Classic in early 2022. Last year, she won the trophy of 2021 WTA Poland Open.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

