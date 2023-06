Kazakhstani Danilina wins 1st round match at W60 Biarritz Tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anna Danilina won in the women’s opening-round match at the W60 Biarritz Tournament eliminating Sara Cakarevic with a score of 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, Sports.kz reads.

The match lasted for 2 hours and 31 minutes.

Currently, Danilina ranks 361st, while Cakarevic is placed 445th.