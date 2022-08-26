Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstani Danilina strolls into WTA 250 semifinals in Cleveland
26 August 2022 10:25

Kazakhstani Danilina strolls into WTA 250 semifinals in Cleveland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina in a duo with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić defeated Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi in the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the WTA Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, Ohio, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The match ended with a score of 6:2, 6:7 (4:7), 10:7.

Next Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunić will play vs top-seeded Czech Republic team of Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková, who three times won the Wimbledon doubles title.


Photo: ktf.kz

Related news
Kazakhstani Sergiyenko wins top honors at Soganli MTB Cup in Turkey
6 Kazakhstanis to compete at Asian Open Water Swimming Championships
Kazakhstan pockets 2 medals at Asian Modern Pentathlon Champs
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley

News

Archive