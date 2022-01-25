Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Danilina storms into Australian Open 2022 semis

25 January 2022, 12:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Rebecca Peterson and Anastasia Potapova in the women’s doubles quarterfinal match at the Australian Open 2022.

The match ended with a score of 4:6, 7:5, 6:3, the Kazakh Tennis Federation's press service reports.

In the semifinal Danilina and Maia will play vs No.2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara. 10 days ago the Kazakhstan-Brazilian duo crashed them at the tournament in Sydney.

Notably, Anna Danilina became the country’s first female tennis player to reach the semifinal at the Australian Open 2022.


