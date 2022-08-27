Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Danilina reaches WTA 250 finals in Clevenland

    27 August 2022 07:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić qualified into the final stage of the WTA Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., after their opponents –Grand Slam champions, top-seeded Czech team Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková had withdrawn from the event, Kazinform reports citing the National Tennis Federation.

    In the final round, the Kazakh/Serbian duo will meet the winners of the match between Shuko Aoyama (Japan) / Hao-Ching Chan (Chinese Taipei) and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (U.S.)/ Ellen Perez (Australia).

    Фото: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Tennis
