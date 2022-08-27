Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstani Danilina reaches WTA 250 finals in Clevenland
27 August 2022 07:41

Kazakhstani Danilina reaches WTA 250 finals in Clevenland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić qualified into the final stage of the WTA Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., after their opponents –Grand Slam champions, top-seeded Czech team Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková had withdrawn from the event, Kazinform reports citing the National Tennis Federation.

In the final round, the Kazakh/Serbian duo will meet the winners of the match between Shuko Aoyama (Japan) / Hao-Ching Chan (Chinese Taipei) and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (U.S.)/ Ellen Perez (Australia).

Фото: ktf.kz

Related news
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley

News

Archive