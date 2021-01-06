Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Danilina out of Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 January 2021, 10:46
Kazakhstani Danilina out of Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan has had an unsuccessful start in the qualification round of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Seeded 9th in the qualifying round, Danilina lost to world number 55 Yang Zhaoxuan of China in a three-set match 6-3, 6-7, 4-6. The match lasted for two hours 30 minutes.

Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan are expected to play in their respective matches of the opening round of the tournament in Abu Dhabi. They are seeded 6th and 13th, accordingly.

The tournament in Abu Dhabi is played on hard court. Its prize fund amounts to over $500,000.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events