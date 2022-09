Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anna Danilina failed to reach the women’s doubles semifinals at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Sports.kz reads.

In the quarterfinal encounter the duet of Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil lost to Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jeļena Ostapenko with a score of 3:6, 6:3, 8:10. The match lasted for 1 hour 21 minutes.