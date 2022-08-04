Qazaq TV
Kazakhstani Danilina lost first-round match at ITF W60 Hechingen
4 August 2022 08:16

Kazakhstani Danilina lost first-round match at ITF W60 Hechingen

NUR-SUTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anna Danilina lost to Chiara Scholl in the women’s singles event at the ITF W60 Hechingen Tournament in Germany, Sports.kz reads.

The first-round match lasted for 1 hour and 5 minutes to end with a score of 2:6, 3:6.

Currently, Danilina ranks 357th in the WTA singles rankings and 19th in the doubles rankings. Recently, Danilina won the doubles tennis title at the 2022 WTA Poland Open.


