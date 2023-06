Kazakhstani Danilina cruises into 2nd round at Australian Open 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina and Brasilia’s Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Anna Bondár and Oksana Kalashnikova in the Women's Doubles, Round 1, at the now-runing Australian Open 2022.

The match ended with a score of 6:4, 6:4, Sports.kz reads.