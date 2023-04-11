Kazakhstani Danilina and Putintseva practice together ahead of Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva held a practice session at the Beeline Arena National Tennis Center in the Kazakh capital ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying match against Poland, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan is set to face Poland in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round.

The Kazakh team will include Yaroslava Shvedova, Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Anna Danilina, Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhanel Rustemova, and Aruzhan Sagandykova.

The matches are set to be played on April 14-15 at the National Tennis Center Beeline Arena in Astana.