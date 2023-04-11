Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Danilina and Putintseva practice together ahead of Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 April 2023, 15:40
Kazakhstani Danilina and Putintseva practice together ahead of Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva held a practice session at the Beeline Arena National Tennis Center in the Kazakh capital ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying match against Poland, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan is set to face Poland in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round.

The Kazakh team will include Yaroslava Shvedova, Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Anna Danilina, Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhanel Rustemova, and Aruzhan Sagandykova.

The matches are set to be played on April 14-15 at the National Tennis Center Beeline Arena in Astana.

photo


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023