29 July 2022 07:55

Kazakhstani Danilina advances to semifinal of WTA Poland Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's top seed Anna Danilina played in the second round match of BNP Paribas Poland Open doubles in Warsaw, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In a duo with German tennis player Anna-Lena Friedsam, she defeated Romanian duo Alexandra Ignatik/Gabriela Lee.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 4 minutes and ended with the score 6:2, 6:3.

During the match, the Kazakh/German duo hit two aces, made three double faults, and won six points and three games in a row.

Presently, Danilina holds the 19th line in in WTA Doubles Rankings









Photo: sports.kz