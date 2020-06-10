Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakhstani Daneliya Tuleshova wows America’s Got Talent

    10 June 2020, 10:05

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young Kazakhstani signer Daneliya Tuleshova, aged 13, is taking part in the most popular talent shows, America’s Got Talent, Kazinform reports.

    She performed Canadian singer Faouzia’s Tears of Gold. She wowed the jury with her great voice in the first audition signing. The hall and the jury got up to greet and cheer Daneliya.

    Season 15 of the popular show kicked off on May 26 on NBC TV Channel, on May 29 on Netflix UK. New judge Sofia Vergara joined Simon Cowell, Heidi, Howie and Terry for Season 15.

    An America's Got Talent winner will get USD $1 million grand prize.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands