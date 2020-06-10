Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Daneliya Tuleshova wows America’s Got Talent

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 June 2020, 10:05
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young Kazakhstani signer Daneliya Tuleshova, aged 13, is taking part in the most popular talent shows, America’s Got Talent, Kazinform reports.

She performed Canadian singer Faouzia’s Tears of Gold. She wowed the jury with her great voice in the first audition signing. The hall and the jury got up to greet and cheer Daneliya.

Season 15 of the popular show kicked off on May 26 on NBC TV Channel, on May 29 on Netflix UK. New judge Sofia Vergara joined Simon Cowell, Heidi, Howie and Terry for Season 15.

An America's Got Talent winner will get USD $1 million grand prize.


