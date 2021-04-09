Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani cyclists to take part in Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey

    9 April 2021, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Astana – Premier Tech cycling team is to take part in the 2.Pro stage race Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, to be held on April 11-18, 2021, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    The team’s rider roster includes Gleb Brussenskiy, Rodrigo Contreras, Merhawi Kudus, Yevgeniy Gidich, Javier Romo, Nikita Stalnov, and Artyom Zakharov. Sergey Yakovlev and Dmitriy Muravyev are to act as sports directors in the race.

    The Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey is a professional road bicycle racing stage race held annually in Turkey since 1963.

    In 2005 the race became part of the UCI Europe Tour, rated as a 2.2 event, before being upgraded to 2.1 in 2008, and then to 2.HC for the 2010 edition. The race became part of the UCI World Tour in 2017, and was relegated to the newly formed UCI ProSeries in 2020.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

