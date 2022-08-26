Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani cyclist Rinata Sultanova claims bronze at Track Asia Cup 2022
26 August 2022 19:14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani female cyclist Rinata Sultanova won bronze at the Track Asia Cup 2022 held in Thailand, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation.

«Rinata Sultanova took third place in the elimination race at the Track Asia Cup,» the Federation said in a statement.

The Kazakhstani athlete won four medals, including three gold and one bronze, at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye.


Photo: instagram.com/kcfkz/




