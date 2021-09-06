Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani cyclist Kurdidi claims bronze at 2021 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships

    6 September 2021, 08:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani cyclist Kirill Kurdidi won a bronze medal at the 2021 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships held in Cairo, Egypt, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kurdidi of Kazakhstan finished third in the 1,000m time trail settling for bronze. The Russian athlete won first place, and the German cyclist was second.

    The 2021 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships were held in Cairo, Egypt from 1 to 5 September 2021.

    Earlier, Kazakhstani female cyclist Yulia Golubkova brought home bronze.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

