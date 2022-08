8 August 2022 18:00

Kazakhstani cyclist grabs bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Svetlana Pashchenko won a bronze medal at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Svetlana Pashchenko of Kazakhstan came third in the women's track cycling event at the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, Turkey. Gold and silver medals went to Uzbekistan.

Photo: olympic.kz