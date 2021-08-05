Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani cyclist 14th in Cycling Track event in Tokyo

    5 August 2021, 18:12

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani cyclist Artyom Zakharov took part in the Men’s Cycling Track event at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    British athlete Matthew Walls hauled gold. Coming in second was Campbell Stewart who will be taking silver to New Zealand. Italian Elia Viviani settled for bronze.

    Kazakhstan’s Zakharov was ranked 14th after earning a total of 62 points in the event. He finished fourth in the Men’s Omnium Scratch Race. However, he failed in Sprint Race.

    In total, Team Kazakhstan has won six bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo and one in wrestling.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

