    Kazakhstani culture figures to receive Elbasy’s state grants

    14 December 2020, 21:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to award state grants of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy in the sphere of culture in 2020, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev decreed to award prominent culture figures and those who greatly contributed to the development of culture in Kazakhstan in 2020.

    Among those who will receive the state grants are Marfuga Aitkozha, Akim Ashimov (Akim Tarazi), Myrzatai Zholdasbekov, Dulat Issabekov, Abdizhamal Nurpeissov, Rollan Seisenbayev, Olzhas Suleimenov, Bulat Ayukhanov, Asanali Ashimov, Alibek Dnishev, Ayan Otepbergen, Yuri Pomerantsev, Bibigul Tulegenova, and many others.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture President of Kazakhstan
