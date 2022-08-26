Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani COVID tally rises by 664 new cases
26 August 2022 08:21

Kazakhstani COVID tally rises by 664 new cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 664 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

Of which 110 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 42 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 79 in Akmola region, 28 in Aktobe region, 8 in Almaty region, 11 in Zhetysu region, 13 in Atyrau region, 18 in East Kazakhstan, 6 in Abai region, 5 in Zhambyl region, 67 in West Kazakhstan, 97 in Karaganda region, 0 in Ulytau region, 721 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 17 in Mangistau region, 47 in Pavlodar region, 32 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,386,412.


