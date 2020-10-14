Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstani COVID-19 vaccine’s 3rd phase clinical trials to end by late April next year

    14 October 2020, 14:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2nd phase clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine are set to be completed by November 17, 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    An estimated 2.8 million people, or 15% of the population are said to be vaccinated in Kazakhstan, which will require 5.6 million doses of the vaccine if injected twice. The country has already listed people at high risk including those with chronic diseases and aged over 60, medical workers and teachers as subject to vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.

    The Ministry is working on purchasing the vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik V, AstraZeneca Oxford SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Kazakhstan’s vaccine, and others.

    The WHO officially authorized Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials. The 1st phase trials began on September 17 at the National Scientific Center for Phthisiopulmonology. The clinical trials’ 2nd phase is set to finish by November 17. While the 3rd phase clinical trials of the Kazakhstani vaccine are set to end by late April next year.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazCovid-in Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    3 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    4 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President