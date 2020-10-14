Kazakhstani COVID-19 vaccine’s 3rd phase clinical trials to end by late April next year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2nd phase clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine are set to be completed by November 17, 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

An estimated 2.8 million people, or 15% of the population are said to be vaccinated in Kazakhstan, which will require 5.6 million doses of the vaccine if injected twice. The country has already listed people at high risk including those with chronic diseases and aged over 60, medical workers and teachers as subject to vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.

The Ministry is working on purchasing the vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik V, AstraZeneca Oxford SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Kazakhstan’s vaccine, and others.

The WHO officially authorized Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials. The 1st phase trials began on September 17 at the National Scientific Center for Phthisiopulmonology. The clinical trials’ 2nd phase is set to finish by November 17. While the 3rd phase clinical trials of the Kazakhstani vaccine are set to end by late April next year.