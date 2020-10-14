Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstani COVID-19 vaccine’s 3rd phase clinical trials to end by late April next year

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 October 2020, 14:10
Kazakhstani COVID-19 vaccine’s 3rd phase clinical trials to end by late April next year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2nd phase clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine are set to be completed by November 17, 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

An estimated 2.8 million people, or 15% of the population are said to be vaccinated in Kazakhstan, which will require 5.6 million doses of the vaccine if injected twice. The country has already listed people at high risk including those with chronic diseases and aged over 60, medical workers and teachers as subject to vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.

The Ministry is working on purchasing the vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik V, AstraZeneca Oxford SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Kazakhstan’s vaccine, and others.

The WHO officially authorized Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials. The 1st phase trials began on September 17 at the National Scientific Center for Phthisiopulmonology. The clinical trials’ 2nd phase is set to finish by November 17. While the 3rd phase clinical trials of the Kazakhstani vaccine are set to end by late April next year.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazCovid-in   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana