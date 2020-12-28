Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani coronavirus vaccine: III stage of clinical trials underway

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 December 2020, 13:33
TARAZ. KAZINFORM The III stage of clinical trials of Kazakhstani coronavirus vaccine, QazCovid-in, are underway at the scientific and research institute of biosafety problems in Kordai district, Zhambyl region.

On December 26 Governor Berdibek Saparbayev visited the city multi-field hospital of Taraz to debate trials issues.

Head of the regional healthcare department Asset Kaliyev reported that volunteers were inoculated with the vaccine. He added that it is expected to vaccine 1,000 locals within ten days. 244 volunteers were attracted during the I and II stages. All went well. No side effects or adverse reactions were reported.

Saparbayev also met with volunteers. They all feel good.

As earlier reported, a biopharmaceutical plant is being built in Zhambyl region pursuant to the President’s task. It is expected to manufacture various vaccines, including the coronavirus vaccine. Clinical trials help as soon as possible launch its production. Notably, Zhambyl region is one of the first in Central Asia to produce the vaccine against coronavirus.

