Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Kazakhstani company urged to speed up construction of gas-processing plant

    5 October 2021, 13:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev urged a national company to speed up construction of a gas processing plant in Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the session of the Government on Tuesday, Minister Mirzagaliyev stressed it is necessary to speed up construction of the new gas-processing plant in Zhanaozen.

    He reminded that in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State the construction of the new gas-processing plant is planned in Zhanaozen.

    «This plant will be designed in line with the world standards with sour gas processing efficiency of 900 million cubic meters per year. In this context, KazMunaiGas company needs to speed up the implementation of the said project,» the minister noted.

    According to Mirzagaliyev, the project is aimed at the improvement of socioeconomic development of the region and ensuring its energy safety.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    3 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar