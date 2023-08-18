Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani companies showcase pasta, conserves at Urumqi exhibition

    18 August 2023, 10:52

    URUMQI. KAZINFORM 40 Kazakhstan-based companies showcase their products at the China-Eurasia: Commodity and Trade Expo opened on August 17 in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry.The expo will last until August 21.

    Deputy Prime Minister – Trade and Integration Minster of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin attended the opening ceremony.

    Addressing those gathered the Kazakh minister stressed priority of China’s market for Kazakhstani goods.

    He said Kazakhstan supports the initiative of President Xin Jinping One Road, One Belt declared in Astana 10 years ago. This March the leaders of China and Kazakhstan opened a new page of the golden 30th anniversary of relations between the two nations. They set a task to raise commodity turnover in the near future up to 40 billion dollars.

    In 2022 the turnover hit a record 24.1 billion dollars, in the first six months of 2023 it reached 13.6 billion dollars. Of which over 40% falls on Xinjiang.

    The national pavilion of Kazakhstan features macaroni products, fat-and-oil products, confectionary, conserves, marmalade confection, honey, beverages, cereals, textiles, jewelry, ice cream.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

