    Kazakhstani companies’ sales stand at $167.7mln on Alibaba

    8 September 2022, 15:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani companies’ combined sales totaled $167.7mln on Alibaba, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    This year, Kazakhstan opened its national pavilion on the Alibaba market platform with 130 national companies and over 7.5 thousand goods names. As of today, Kazakhstani companies have sold goods worth $167.7mln on the platform.

    According to the Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan could play its part in global e-commerce trade turnover and become a reliable transit hub given its geographical location.

    Earlier it was reported that the country’s e-commerce stood at 9.6% in its retail sector in 2021.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

