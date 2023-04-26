Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstani companies reach agreements to export $60mln worth of goods to Iran

    26 April 2023, 19:15

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan holds the 3rd trade and economic mission to Tehran as part of the official visit of the country’s Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to Iran, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    The event spearheaded by the QazTrade trade policy development center brough together the representatives of the Kazakh africulture ministry, 20 Kazakh producers of food, chemical, construction, light industry, and metallurgy goods, both countries’ trade chamber, Iran’s trade and industrial, mining, and agricultural chamber, as well as over 150 counterparts of Iran.

    Following the business meetings, agreements were signed to export fertilizers, oil and fat products, meat worth over $60mln.

    According to the trade and integration minister of Kazakhstan, Kairat Torebayev, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran in 2022 stood at $528mln, up 19.8% year-on-year.

    High interest of Iranian companies in Kazakh producers of phosphate fertilizers, ferro-alloys, as well as food items was noted. Agreements to further promote mutually beneficial relations were reached.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Iran Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan begins process to put S. Korea back on export 'white list'
    Consular corps reps keen on cooperating with Zhambyl rgn
    Investment opportunities of Kazakhstan presented in capital of Bulgaria
    Mangistau region to build 9 sea water desalination plants
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region