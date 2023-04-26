Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani companies reach agreements to export $60mln worth of goods to Iran

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2023, 19:15
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan holds the 3rd trade and economic mission to Tehran as part of the official visit of the country’s Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to Iran, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The event spearheaded by the QazTrade trade policy development center brough together the representatives of the Kazakh africulture ministry, 20 Kazakh producers of food, chemical, construction, light industry, and metallurgy goods, both countries’ trade chamber, Iran’s trade and industrial, mining, and agricultural chamber, as well as over 150 counterparts of Iran.

Following the business meetings, agreements were signed to export fertilizers, oil and fat products, meat worth over $60mln.

According to the trade and integration minister of Kazakhstan, Kairat Torebayev, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran in 2022 stood at $528mln, up 19.8% year-on-year.

High interest of Iranian companies in Kazakh producers of phosphate fertilizers, ferro-alloys, as well as food items was noted. Agreements to further promote mutually beneficial relations were reached.


