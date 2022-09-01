Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstani children to benefit from National Fund’s revenues

    1 September 2022 13:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested deducting 50% of annual investment income of the National Fund to the special accumulation accounts of children until they turn 18, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Each family should benefit from the use of the country’s national wealth. For this reason, I consider it exceptionally important to launch the National Fund for Children program in the Year of Children,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his annual Address to the Nation.

    The Head of State proposed to deduct 50% of annual investment income of the National Fund to the special accumulation accounts of children until they turn 18 without the right for early withdrawal.

    As soon as the recipients turn 18, the amounts saved will be spent on purchase of housing and obtaining education.

    The President commissioned to launch the project beginning from January 1, 2024.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
    Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
    Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
    Government assigned to launch Digital Family Map by yearend
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28