Kazakhstani children to benefit from National Fund’s revenues
1 September 2022 13:02

Kazakhstani children to benefit from National Fund’s revenues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested deducting 50% of annual investment income of the National Fund to the special accumulation accounts of children until they turn 18, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Each family should benefit from the use of the country’s national wealth. For this reason, I consider it exceptionally important to launch the National Fund for Children program in the Year of Children,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his annual Address to the Nation.

The Head of State proposed to deduct 50% of annual investment income of the National Fund to the special accumulation accounts of children until they turn 18 without the right for early withdrawal.

As soon as the recipients turn 18, the amounts saved will be spent on purchase of housing and obtaining education.

The President commissioned to launch the project beginning from January 1, 2024.


