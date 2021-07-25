Kazakhstani canoeist eases into Tokyo Olympics Canoe Slalom semis

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani canoeist Alexandr Kulikov qualified for the Canoe Slalom Semifinal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Kulikov finished 13th in the Men’s Canoe Slalom Qualification clocking the distance in 107.5 which enabled him to advance to the semifinals set to be held tomorrow.

Judoka Yeldos Smetov brought Kazakhstan its the first Tokyo Olympics medal - bronze - on July 24.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.